What’s the difference between a liar and a hypocrite? I ask as the 88th Legislature ended, except for Gov. Greg Abbott’s incessant demand to fund vouchers/private education. He won’t agree to other bills unless he gets vouchers passed.
The treacherous trio of Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton are blatant in closing doors on freedoms and labeling it for the good of all. Freedoms are attacked and denied by an administration and Legislature so afraid that fears then rule on their tight grasp on power. I’ve never been afraid of transgenders, or books my children/grandchildren might choose to read. I’ve never been afraid that multitudes of people vote illegally, yet there were 221 election bills filed in this session to limit voters.
What is our governor signing? One is HB 2127, Texas Regulatory Consistency Act. The bill by Rep. Dustin Burrows calls out progressive entities by providing a consistency of regulations affecting businesses. The Texas economy (supposedly) will grow. It eliminates possible impediments to business management such as 10-minute water breaks every four hours for outside workers. Is it any wonder Texas workers face health risks because businesses don’t have to include humane care and common sense?
Abbott looks on the road to bigger things. He proclaims no one has done more for teachers than him. Yet there was no state increase in teacher pay from a $33 billion surplus. He praises himself for a bill that requires school sports limited to designated birth gender. How great that is for the very rare circumstances.
Contrast that to disregarding Texas females who have no choice in reproductive health/abortion care. Will history record Abbott as one of the cruelest governors?
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights