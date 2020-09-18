I’m a Vietnam veteran (I had my boots on the ground there). Three friends’ names are on “the wall” in D.C.
I made it back but suffered from various diseases linked to Agent Orange exposure. During my life I discovered that the soldiers don’t make the wars, the politicians do. Rarely do the politicians take the field of battle — it’s the common man or woman. It is those that we honor with the monuments, not the politicians or their policies!
You could argue the Vietnam War and the Civil War were similar since the Confederate cause was determined to be unjust as was the American cause in Vietnam. Confederates, like U.S. forces in Vietnam, won many battles but lost the war. In both cases politicians sent primarily young men to die for unjust causes. Like all wars, both sides had their heroes.
If we allow tearing down of monuments from one war does it stop there? I don’t think so!
Given the logic for removing the Confederate soldier statue, will the Vietnam War Memorial suffer the same fate in the future?
In making statements that the color of a person’s skin is the determining factor on how they will vote I’d like to inform Mr. Clements the 13th Amendment (abolishing slavery and indentured servitude for all people regardless of color) was voted on and passed by “white citizens!” Trust the people — vote!
Larry Allis
Temple