Hey, U.S. Rep. John Carter: how about stopping getting your photo snapped in front of every infrastructure project you voted against and stop mugging for the cameras with anyone in uniform?
You can go back to Washington to your seat on the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee and pass meaningful legislation, like unifying the armed services, as Canada and Israel have done. When the Army and Navy can’t even agree on buttons for their uniforms it’s time to stop the schoolyard rivalries.
We must train as we would fight the next war with combined arms under a unified command.
The billions we would save could spare us cuts to hungry children’s SNAP benefits.
If this sounds like too much work for you, you can retire after decades at the public trough on your inflation-proof pension and slosh around your big oil stock portfolio. You won’t be missed.
Larry Cowan
Temple