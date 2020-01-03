A Telegram article outlined a strange event held on Sept. 15, 1896. On that day at a Texas location, the Katy railroad staged a massive train wreck when two locomotives raced headlong into each other.
As expected, this resulted in a huge explosion sending debris flying everywhere. This was a notable historical event. But did you know that our nation will stage a similar event next year in 2020? Yes, it’s true. And it will be even bigger.
But this time, it won’t be two locomotives racing headlong into each other. It will be America’s two major political parties heading for a big collision on Election Day.
Emotions are already high on both sides and getting hotter. The political engines are revving up. Two very different views of America and its future will be headed for a historic collision on Nov. 3. Bad feelings and discontent within both parties have lingered since the last big election in 2016. Both sides will paint this contest as the most important election in history, and they might be right.
Whichever side loses, it’s going to be hard to put all the pieces together. In 1896, people were buying a ticket for amusement. In 2020, things will be anything but amusing. Unlike the 1896 event, no one in 2020 will have to buy tickets for what’s coming. It will be on full display for the whole world to see.
In 1896 one engine was painted green and the other red. In 2020, it’s Red vs. Blue. And when it’s over, let’s hope we’ve got the right people to engineer our nation safely on the right track.
Don Cillo
Temple