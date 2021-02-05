Gene Janicek of Buckholts, I read your great letter to the editor in the Jan. 12 Telegram and you, sir, are absolutely and unequivocally correct!
There definitely is and, for hundreds of years, has been “a monster lurking deep in the swamp” of government not only in America but world-wide. I conquered the monster under my bed when I was 7 years old and not unlike many American and world-wide patriots, I’m not afraid of the monster of corruption in governments.
Something the monster of corruption so arrogantly failed to acknowledge is there are more patriots than monsters. There is an old say, “the bigger they are, the harder they fall.” Bring it on Monster of Corruption, because we, the deplorables, are sick and tired of being the slaves to your corruption; sick and tired of your human trafficking; sick and tired of your lies and thievery!
The joke is on you, Monster, and it won’t be meaningless! We the deplorables will be laughing when the dust soon settles.
Jackie Garton
Temple