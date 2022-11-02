“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”
— Isaiah 5:20
Jeff McMillan, Associated “Press” writer has proven the Bible true. That is exactly what he has done by attempting to glorify drag and call it good.
Let me correct his faulty thinking. Drag is not an art. It is an evil perversion. His blaming modern day drag queens’ sexualized dress and behavior on long deceased William Shakespeare is quite a reach. As a former teacher who taught many children to read, I can assure you drag is not necessary to instill a love for reading.
By printing this unfounded, liberal propaganda the Telegram has insulted the good and decent citizens of Temple who know how to dress and act appropriately and who consider this behavior depraved. Ask yourself why drag queens now all of a sudden want to perform for children in libraries and in what are billed as “family friendly” venues? I can think of no good reason why innocent children need to see grown men gyrating and dancing around in provocative women’s clothes.
Let me be clear, what adults choose to do behind closed doors is their business, but leave the children alone!
This is not a political issue as the title of your article claims. It’s a decency issue. Promoting drag events for children is child abuse, not politics.
Nell Brindley
Temple