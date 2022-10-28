In 1974 our very small subdivision was built off Old Waco Road. For 20 years we were outside the city. We named our streets, numbered our houses and we installed street signs; all at a cost of $4 per household.
Some 20 years later we received a very small postcard with a return address of “City of Temple.” That was notice that our address (house number) had been changed, and we were in the city of Temple, a surprise we received without any prior warning.
Soon after, a subdivision was built across Old Waco Road. As the subdivision was built many houses on our side were being flooded. Seems the city had not foreseen a drainage problem. At one of our many meetings we had in protest I furnished to city officials a set of pictures showing the neighborhood flooding.
I also attended a couple of City Council meetings. At one a young man stood to speak. Mayor J.W. Perry folded his arms, leaned back in that big chair. and said, “We will let you speak, but we will do whatever we want to do.” We were completely ignored.
They took five houses from five families at the street side of our neighborhood to build what is now a half mile of constant traffic, and abandoned the completion of Old Waco Road, which is not driveable. After another 20 years the current Council is ignoring the folks again. West Temple is becoming Austin, just as our current Council strives for.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple