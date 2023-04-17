In regards to any federal “infrastructure” monies handed out to Temple, wouldn’t it make sense to fix the poor streets and drainage issues (infrastructure) in old town Temple (inside Loop 363)?
The poorly patched streets are in need of repaving, especially where water lines have been repaired/replaced. Avenue M is horrible to drive on, as is North Seventh and Ninth. The patch jobs sink and apparently no follow up is done. Drainage on South Ninth at Avenue L and North Ninth at Elm is not adequate.
Take care of infrastructure that already exists before building new projects. Just dreaming!
Ken Lange
Temple