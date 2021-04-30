A Mini-Page article (“Awesome Airwaves”) on April 6 caught my attention.
With many people beginning to travel, post-COVID, I thought I would mention the following in reference to West Virginia:
The article pertained to the Green Bank (radio) Telescope, in Green Bank, W.Va. We were last there about six years ago and I recommend anyone traveling in that area to stop and tour the Green Bank Observatory. “Quiet” is word of the day there and they are serious about not using cell phones or other electronic devices. There are signs in the tiny community telling you to not use cell phones or even your car radio.
The visitors center is nice, and tours of the telescope were available. They are listening to hear “what may be out there from another civilization.”
About 10 miles from Green Bank is a tiny/remote community of Cass. Located there is the Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, dating from the early 1900s, this is like stepping back in time. It is in a beautiful area, if you like scenery.
I also recommend a tour of the coal mine at Beckley, W.Va. It is very unique and well preserved. A big item on your “to do” list would be Harpers Ferry, which is about 4 hours from Beckley. Harpers is incredibly scenic, right on the Shenandoah river and is on the Appalachian trail. There is no apostrophe in “Harpers” ... really!
If you are a horseman or have an interest in “jousting,” you might stop at Natural Chimney Park at Mt. Solon, West Va. It is tricky to find but very pretty and user friendly.
Gary Adams
Temple