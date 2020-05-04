As I continue to use curbside services at H-E-B and Walmart, I notice that the majority of shoppers going into the store are not wearing facemasks.
Employees wear facemasks, and I believe that shoppers that cannot make the effort to wear a facemask, bandana, scarf or other covering over their nose and mouth should not be allowed to enter the store. It is an executive order by our governor and county judge to wear face coverings when in public spaces.
We have a moral and ethical responsibility to protect others as well as ourselves. I realize that many believe that it is their constitutional right to “do as they please.” I want things to return to normal just as much as the next person, but we must do our part.
Without an increase in testing measured by number of tests per capita, we may unknowingly be exposed to positive COVID19 individuals who are asymptomatic. This is not the time to attribute blame for our response to this pandemic, nor should we use this time to seek praise and glory for actions. It is time for our leaders to lead and urge us to follow guidelines so that we can get ahead of the curve and move forward.
Cindy Jones
Temple