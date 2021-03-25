Contrary to some recent letters, the Republican Party may have never been “the party of Lincoln.” It was “the radical Republicans” who imposed one of the worst consequences proposed to free — “Reconstruction” — ever hear of it? This program was directly opposite to the plans Lincoln had for ending the War and reuniting the nation — remember who said, “the Union must be preserved?”
The effects of the war likely would have had far less negative effects on the nation had be (Lincoln) not been assassinated so quickly as the war was ending. Briefly, his plan was to not treat the seceding states as a foreign power. Secession could well have been legal — there had not been time enough to take it to court, etc. The country had been growing and expanding faster than the resulting problems could be dealt with and justice be done to all — there were plenty of “snags” and people (states, etc.) had problems not being fairly addressed.
Eli Whitney’s invention guaranteed a need for more slaves in Southern cotton fields and scores of Northern businessmen profiting from cheap cotton and needing more poor Irish laborers in their “sweatshops” and they could not have cared less about the problems their greed caused.
Whatever the case, had Lincoln lived, there might have been a big fight, but things would likely have been different — and I think, better at least!
Well, I don’t think that is accurate to say the Republican Party was the “party of Lincoln.” Just a few more facts to be considered, I think.
Harold Winslow
Rogers