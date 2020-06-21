The Bell appraisal district and the whole arbitration process online is a joke.
We unsavvy tech people find it damn near impossible to do this with a video conference. Maybe it’s their way to cut down on the number of cases. What is wrong either with a face-to-face with protective devices in place or just a phone conversation.
Also not everyone has the proper equipment for video calls. Did anyone think of this scenario? Seems to be making the whole process more difficult than it has to be. Thanks.
Robert Sherwood
Temple