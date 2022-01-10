This week’s gleeful editorial “Poll Shows Trump Back,” completely ignores the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.
Committee member and Republican Liz Cheney’s spoke on ABC’s “This Week.” In case you missed it, here’s some of what she said:
“Trump has proven that he cannot be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”
“I think it’s also important for the American people to understand how dangerous Donald Trump was.”
“We know as he was sitting there in the dining room next to the Oval Office, members of his staff were pleading with him to go on television to tell people to stop. We know (Minority) Leader (Kevin) McCarthy was pleading with him to do that. We know members of his family. We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony — that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to please stop this violence.”
Yes, this is a Republican still willing to put country first before party. Perhaps next time instead of gloating about Trump’s return you should abide by your editorial mantra of “placing the public welfare above the interest of any party.”
Rep. Liz Cheney is correct that Donald Trump is a danger to our democracy and should never hold the office of the President of the United States ever again. And if for some reason these polls are correct we should all be scared for our democracy. As Benjamin Franklin once said when asked what type of government we would have, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” We need to keep it.
Felix Gonzalez
Belton