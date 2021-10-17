Together. Schools. We’re in this together as a community.
Facts:
• Due to TISD’s fiscal responsibility, its tax rate has dropped 16.5 cents in the last 3 years.
• From return on investments made this far, TISD has earned a reputation as one of the best school districts in Texas. In 2020, the TISD school board was one of the top five finalists recognized in the state for its leadership.
• For homeowners aged 65 and older, who file for homestead exemption, there are no additional taxes associated with this bond.
• For homeowners without a homestead exemption, taxes increase $10/month, $125/year per $100,000 evaluation.
Points to consider: The TISD bond proposes to —
• Continue improving education in TISD.
• Produce an educated workforce.
• Provide equitable facilities for all programs, regardless of campus, as Temple continues to grow, expecting 1,250 in additional student enrollment in the next 5 years.
• Build additional classrooms and schools, as needed.
• Allow updates to athletic and fine arts facilities so the community can continue to utilize them safely.
• Replace seven elementary playgrounds, also used by community members after hours and on weekends.
• Keep schools in good condition as they age.
Our community deserves the involvement of all of us. Consult with other former board members on their thoughts on this issue.
Good schools make good communities.
Be informed. Make a decision. Vote in this bond election.
Joelle Bedwell
Temple