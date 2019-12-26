Wow! I just read Nancy Ferguson’s letter responding to Sarah Kreimeyer’s letter. Sarah was correct when she stated there was so much hate for President Trump and we can see it in Nancy’s letter.
President Trump is my president and I am honored to live under his leadership. He is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people. Climate change issues didn’t start with President Trump. Thank you Democrats for your part. Also, the Democrats built cages and raised thousands of tents for immigrants while in office. Again, thank you Democrats.
President Trump is brilliant. Why aren’t people more concerned with our country than President Trump’s taxes. Who cares how much money he has? It’s none of our business. I do hope when the Democrats get back into office (what a scary thought), they take their followers health, housing and money before those that knew what was coming. Democrats are wearing blinders.
One other note to consider. My dad was a Democrat all his life until later years when he started voting for the Republican Party. Democrats today are not the same as the past. Their roles have changed. Die hard Democrats voting today will be responsible for the horrible life to follow. Socialism is not what it’s hyped up to be!
Lois Bland
Temple