American presidents are very good at one thing — declaring war. The War on poverty. The War on drugs. The War on terror.
Well, an American president just found something new to declare war on – the American people. In an angry speech on Sept. 9, Joe Biden declared war on millions of conscientious Americans who for their own reasons choose not to have themselves injected with Big Pharma concoctions. In a speech filled with edicts and orders, there were some important things missing.
Did he say that all COVID injections have been thoroughly tested over the normal protocol of years that is the standard for such treatments? No.
Did he say that Big Pharma companies will stand behind their products and bear legal and financial responsibility for them? No.
Did he show respect for personal freedom that America claims to stand for and reaffirm the rights of Americans to make a personal choice in good conscience? No.
Americans will stand alone and bear the costs of whatever happens from these treatments. Leaders lead, not bully. Leaders inspire, not threaten. Leaders persuade and instruct, not read corporate talking points.
Millions of good Americans have been defamed and become targets because of a private and personal choice they dare to make in a supposedly free nation. It is wrong to demonize any group of people.
Have we not learned anything from history? Nothing good comes from forcing things on others or calling groups of people names and a menace to society. This lesson has still not been learned. Sadly, it continues to be ignored by leaders who took oaths to serve the American people. All of them, not just injected ones.
Don Cillo
Temple