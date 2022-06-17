I read with great interest the story on government officials’ addressing school safety and was shocked at the lack of willpower to even discuss the one issue that would most protect our kids: let teachers defend themselves and students.
Dr. Bobby Ott said “there’s a lot of concerns” for trusting teachers to responsibly carry guns in self defense. His preference would be to add school resource officers. The same SROs that repeatedly failed to protect kids by cowering outside or refusing to enter a school during a shooting? Putting one in every classroom is not possible.
TISD doesn’t keep track of how many teachers are veterans (i.e.: trained in firearms to handle stressful situations). I personally know nearly a dozen who are either veterans or in the National Guard/Reserves.
Why doesn’t Ott trust them to protect students? Does Ott believe teachers have no lives outside the classroom and are not intelligent enough to get training on safe gun possession and usage? Or does Ott simply not trust his teachers because they aren’t mentally stable enough to carry a concealed handgun in self-defense? These are valid questions, if hard to swallow.
Refusal to even debate merits of allowing law-abiding trained teachers to voluntarily carry concealed in defense of students if they choose to says Ott doesn’t want to seriously debate or even consider issues that go against his leftist policies to brainwash kids into thinking that there can’t be a positive reason for a citizen to be armed.
CJ Grisham
Temple