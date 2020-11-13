George Floyd died and all hell broke loose. I am “unwoke,” Caucasian, male, USMC Vietnam disabled veteran, proud American, a Hillary Rodham Clinton “deplorable,” NRA Life Member with a Concealed Handgun License and a “Back the Blue” yard sign displayed.
I thank God each day I reside in Central Texas. The controversy regarding the Veterans Memorial to the Texan Confederate soldiers and the dedicated statue to their memory has been discussed openly and civilly in stark contrast to other communities in our great United States of America.
The Bell County Commissioners Court patiently listened to views expressed by individuals having different views on the matter. I support the court’s judgment to put the matter to a vote by all registered voters in Bell County. Thank you Commissioners Court. Pro Deo et Patria. Semper Fidelis.
Gene Deutscher
Temple