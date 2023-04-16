I had knee replacement surgery on April 6 at the Baylor Scott & White Grobowsky Surgery Center, and want to express my appreciation for the staff.
Everyone I interacted with, from checking in through being wheeled back out to the car, was kind, helpful and compassionate. The operating room personnel, the nurses and everyone involved went above and beyond in their care and attention. We are lucky to have a facility of this level in Temple. T
Too often, we think to speak up only when we have a complaint, especially in the health care field.
So, I want to publicly bring some positive attention to the high level of care provided by the staff and medical professionals at Grobowsky. Thank you for everything you do to help people through some of their most stressful and uncomfortable days.
James Haberer
Temple