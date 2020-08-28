Once again, I do wonder where common sense has gone. We must wear masks, even outside, possibly in our own homes.
The media feeds the fear of the “deadly” Chinese coronavirus daily, this would be local and national. People, this is a virus! It is not the bubonic plague! The population of Bell County is “rounded up” to 358,000. Now if we take the “cases” (as of writing this) of 4,175 in Bell County the percentage rate would be .01166.
Now again, if we then know that of that 4,175 “cases,” 3,143 have recovered giving us a percentage rate of 75 percent. Now again, the deaths are a whopping 46, which then gives us a percentage rate of .01101.
So, fellow citizens, know that this “deadly virus” that has basically killed our economy, people have lost their jobs and homes and then others have just lost their senses and civility.
So where does this leave us. No church (without masks); no singing; no school, although children typically do not get this virus. We have many that are terrified and we are terrifying our children.
I do hope that we will one day wake up from this insanity. Hopefully this will happen before the Nazis or Marxists take over, they do love power! “May God Bless America and President Trump.”
Karen Huebner
Temple