I know there are a lot more important issues going on in our United States! But Social Security is one of them for us retiring people. For decades and decades the government, the House, the Senate have done nothing — even the president — or am I wrong.
I can’t remember. Maybe it’s because I am 71 years old? That little raise we got in January 2022 was not enough. Medicare Part A&B took half of it for me and it took it all for my wife. Her Social Security check stayed the same; no raise. Meanwhile medication keeps going up and up. I know it’s expensive to manufacture and make, and research to make better medication costs, but it’s killing us on a fixed income.
Meanwhile some Republicans and Democrats argue about fixing this if you keep up with the news you know who I’m talking about! For me and my wife we don’t make enough to get a supplemental plan to help us for other things, we need dental, etc. Medicare only pays 80% of doctors visits and we have to pay the deductible and sometimes that’s hard to do without certain other things we need, food for one, and bills and gas. Just concerned about us senior citizens and Social Security!
George P. Davila
Temple