I’ve had it with the fearmongering by media outlets in this country. It seems that the only news is about the coronavirus.
As of this writing 1,070 people had died in the United States. I feel sorry for the friends and family of those people. However, the constant scoreboard coverage of the totals is extremely counterproductive, especially if your goal is to inspire calm and confidence in our government.
I believe “Planned Parenthood” probably beat that 1,070 number in the first quarter of most years. Maybe we should declare war on irresponsible sexual behavior. That is certainly one instance where social distancing would be helpful.
Better yet, let’s keep a daily tabulation of all the people killed and injured each day by alcohol-related issues. We may need to keep the bars closed. Ooooops, we tried that, didn’t work out too well.
The number of COVID-19 infections and deaths are dwarfed by flu infections and deaths, yet no one sows seeds of panic over that. Makes one wonder if some other agenda is in play.
The “black helicopter” crowd might point to the governmental power grab potential. Others might see the skyrocketing national debt as a potential problematic issue.
I see a lot of people reacting instead of thinking. Empty shelves at the grocery store, and the Walmart… Really?
I have found a solution that works for me. I watch the news until I hear the phrase COVID-19 10 times. After that I will watch reruns of “Hogan’s Heroes.” To reuse a phrase for the past… “That’s my opinion, I could be wrong.”
David Blankemeier
Temple