The sea of demonstrators pictured in the July 26 Temple Telegram — each with a raised arm — was something out of history.
It could have been the mesmerized masses at a Nuremberg Rally in Germany of the 1930s. But it was 2020 in Portland, Ore. It was a Black Lives Matter protest.
Kristallnacht happened in Germany on just two days: Nov. 9-10, 1938. America’s Kristallnacht happens somewhere every night — in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York or Anytown USA.
My arm is not raised. My arm will be down on a ballot in November voting for a president who chooses The Rule of Law.
Will your arm be up or will it be down? In these times, perhaps you should not say.
Carole Owen
Temple