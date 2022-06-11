The horrific and devastating attack on our school children in South Texas garnered worldwide media attention.
The victims’ loved ones and media were looking for immediate answers to complex issues that can be only answered truthfully and completely by a thorough investigation that in this case will take weeks to complete yet the public and media want immediate answers. As a retired 34-year law enforcement officer I have seen time and time again the information released immediately following the incident to be inaccurate containing presented facts that have not been vetted. This leads to a rush to judgment by some media, the public and those who have an agenda.
The door leading into the school room is called, in this incident, a “fatal funnel.” Did the officers at the scene have the protective gear necessary to successfully stack through this tight spot and survive gunfire to engage the suspect without endangering the children?
Two officers had been shot but at what point on the time line? Was the suspect using children as a shield? Were 911 calls being relayed to officers at the scene?
Many questions need to be answered and they will. When the facts are all in and the media has done its job then the public can make informed opinions. Speculating on facts not in evidence can cause more grief to the loved ones of the victims.
Walt Stephenson
Temple