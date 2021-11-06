The twice impeached loser president told you he would be with you when you stormed the Capitol.
He lied again. He was sitting in the White House watching TV as the insurrectionists attempted to overthrow the government. According to his aides, the loser was happy with what he saw.
The loser later stated that “It was zero threat, right from the start. Some of them went in and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards. A lot of the people were waved in and walked in and walked out. It’s terrible what they’re doing to these people — they’re persecuting them.”
Of course, the loser lied again. Videos show the insurrectionists breaking glass, breaking in, seeking to murder the vice president, raiding congressional offices and beating officers with bats, spears, bear sprays, and with American flags on poles.
Five people died and over 140 officers were injured as a result of the attempted overthrow of our government. I guess loser Trump only “Backs the Blue” when they are not trying to save Democracy from the Brown Shirts.
Pam Neal
Temple