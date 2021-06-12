I would like to commend the Temple Daily Telegram journalists for consistently writing unbiased articles that cover local news without subtly inserting their own opinions. This is generally the opposite of what state and national-level journalists of different persuasions do.
Let me make a case in point from the second page of the Telegram’s June 5 edition. To the left there is an article by Telegram reporter Joel Valley concerning a rally in Temple by Members of Open Carry Texas, celebrating the imminent passage of a law allowing the carrying of guns without a license in Texas. This law is controversial — maybe even to the journalist — but he quotes the opinion of CJ Grisham (a leading proponent of this law) verbatim, without any qualifying words or phrases concerning the justification of such a viewpoint.
On the right side of the second page, Patrick Svitek of The Texas Tribune writes about the possible race of Texas GOP Chair Allen West for governor of Texas. Describing a response by West to a reporter, this journalist describes him as “telling a reporter with characteristic combativeness ...” In an editorial style, the author goes on to describe how “Critics (including the author?) have speculated that ...”
Once again, kudos to the Temple Daily Telegram journalists.
Robert Worley
Temple