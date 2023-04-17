Public schools have become social engineering experiments with help of useful idiots like this guy from Belton who’s whining about vouchers.
In my experience government is only good at one thing, lying. The system is corrupt from kindergarten to college and nothing is going to fix it until people figure that out and start taking serious, the responsibly of parenting. Remove your children from the indoctrinating unsecured killing fields buildings run by mentally unfit morally compromised college drones.
It’s a vicious circle and it’s not going to end until people awaken from their slumber. We’ve been homeschooling since we as parents pulled our children from the cages of control early enough to prevent indoctrination foothold. It’s the best decision we ever made.
I say the government can keep its dirty money and broken system and peddle that lie of “school choice” garbage somewhere else.
Cary Maxwell
Troy