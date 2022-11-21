Can we please pump-the-brakes an all the mandatory “QR” codes? On Friday, Sept. 16, I attempted to “pay” to enter the Temple High School football game with my service dog Harley. He was clearly marked wearing his vest.
I was told by the female gate attendant that I could only enter with a “QR Ticket.” I explained that I don’t do “tech” and that’s why I have the dog.
My grandson plays in the band, my granddaughter works concessions, and I was hoping to surprise them; maybe they’d post selfies with Harley, etc. But it wasn’t meant to be … the “QR police” blew up my plans.
Thanks Temple. I challenge the entire school district to discuss the definition of discrimination. Because the amount of money to be made on apps, no business will admit that tech-discrimination exists; instead they simply say “get with the program … it’s the future.” I don’t do tech, but if I did I’d start something called #JusticeforHarley!”
Thank God for my dog Harley … he exists solely for these moments of rejection and disappointment.
I also challenge Temple ISD to review its protocols in accordance with the Department of Justice/Civil Rights Division, and the American Disabilities Act. By law you must provide alternatives. Look it up, there’s probably even a QR code you can use!
Anthony Shawmede
Belton