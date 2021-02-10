A rebuttal to Gary Kleypas’ philosophy. The Old Testament verses quoted are in referral for moral statutes (charity and stewardship) set forth by our Creator.
In the New Testament, Jesus says what the second greatest commandment is and Jesus also states, “to do unto the least of these, you do unto Me.” To understand the verses of Acts 4:34-35, reference Acts 4:32. This displayed Christian charity did not abolish the right of personal property (NASV), it was voluntary!
In verses of Luke 18:18-22. When v.21 is read, the man had kept the laws of the lower five of the commandments. In v.22, Jesus makes his case of what he is to do. The man’s reaction in v.23 shows that the first three, foremost important, commandments were not kept. One cannot and should not “hunt and peck” Bible verses — always read those verses preceding as well as those that follow!
Social involvement and interaction differs from socialism. For one is the acceptance and sharing the good news of Jesus Christ and the caring for the well-being of earthly citizens, the other is a servitude to a government, placing that government mightier than our God.
Words of warning, 1 Timothy 4:1, 2 Timothy 4:3-4, Revelation 22:18-19.
Glenn Psencik
Rogers