I am writing in regards to my newspaper delivery man, David Shook. He is a outstanding representative for your newspaper.
He delivers every day regardless of the weather or circumstances. I live in a gated apartment complex. He enters our property through a coded gate. He must drive to the back of my apartment complex. Park. Walk a good distance down the interior hall to reach my apartment.
He always attaches my paper in a plastic bag to my door handle. Wow! I do not have to bend over and reach down to the ground level to retrieve it. I am 82 years of age. That is a true gift. Just open my door and there is my paper at arm’s length.
He has no idea how I appreciate his daily efforts to get my paper to my door. David, you are a gentlemen and a star. Temple Daily Telegram is fortunate to have you. Many, many thanks for your daily efforts.
He is another kind citizen assisting us older folks to have a better life.
Thank you, David.
Jim Fry
Temple