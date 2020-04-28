How many times do I have to tell you folks, this virus ain’t no joke. So if you don’t heed the warning they’re gonna bury you in the morning.
Bob McKina
Temple
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Purchase a Subscription
to continue reading.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 65F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:23 am