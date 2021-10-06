Outside of your usual whiny baby stuff that you usually see in the editorials I would like to point out that the state of Texas gives no rights to fathers paying child support.
I call about something and the insurance says they can’t say anything because I’m a non-custodial parent. Even though it’s all coming off my insurance. Greg Abbott was the crook, but now it’s a legit crook Ken Paxton.
As far as the state is concerned I and many dads like me are just a paycheck. The system is geared against us. How about one of our local politicians like state Rep. Hugh Shine stand up for us and see the system is one-sided. Instead of y’all beating your chest about dumb stuff.
Spent a day trying to find an answer and all I got was, “Oh you’re not the custodial parent. We can’t tell you anything.” C’mon Cancun Cruz — make that an actual legit conversation. And as always Dan Patrick is still trash. Someone please fight for equal fathers’ rights in Texas because the child support division just goes after the money.
Kyle Fino
Temple