In a time when everyone complains about everything, it is refreshing to offer up a compliment. I have reached out to Mr. Jeremy Schroeder with the Streets and Drainage Department for the city of Temple on several occasions.
Each time Mr. Schroeder responded quickly and addressed my issues timely. He even followed up with me when the city could not make it out at the time they designated. He was professional and took my concerns as seriously as I did.
When one of my issues didn’t even fall under the streets and drainage umbrella, he passed it along to the right department, and it too was handled quickly.
I wish everyone responded the way Mr. Schroeder did. Although I hope I don’t have to call on him again, I know if I do, he will do everything in his power to help me. He is an asset to the city of Temple and an excellent representation of being an employee who is truly committed to providing exceptional service and caring about those who reside in the city of Temple.
Jenee’ Younger
Temple