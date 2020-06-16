As a former police officer the news of misbehavior of some officers around the country is most disturbing. This should be handled by the local authorities as it was when I was carrying a badge. I was a law enforcement officer in the military and as a civilian (both city and county) and the law enforcement officers I worked with were outstanding.
When I was a chief, I ended up putting two of my cops in jail for breaking the law. They were handled locally by the court.
The ideas of defunding the law enforcement units and restricting the officers in how they handle dangerous incidents are just plain idiotic. If I were a cop under those restrictions, I would be very hesitant to act. I believe there will be more crimes committed that could have been prevented because the law enforcement officers have been handcuffed to these restrictions.
Right now most units have found it very difficult to hire or recruit new officers because of the information being published. Why would they want to be a law enforcement officer when they won’t be supported by the local authorities? They have to put their lives on the line to serve and protect. To do this they must depend on support from those they serve and protect.
George H. Barrett
Belton