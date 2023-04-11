Letter to the editor Thanks for limbs being cleared Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I wish to thank the city of Temple for hiring extra help in cleaning up the limbs after the storm. The streets look so much better. Thank you!Marvin Jetton Temple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marvin Jetton Thanks Limbs City Of Temple Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTemple to pay RV park more than $1 million settlement in eminent domain dispute‘The Wildcat way’: TISD bus driver honored for aiding stranded Proper ISD staff, studentsH-E-B won’t partner with Temple for mobile market; company says its delivery service fills east-side grocery voidTemple woman indicted for allegedly driving intoxicated with a childDOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144MMan indicted for West Temple neighborhood shootingTemple Heights neighborhood plan includes shared park, business centerLittle River-Academy man killed in Milam County crashStabbing attack leads to Temple woman’s indictmentTexas House approves $302.6 billion state budget with tax cuts and teacher and state employee raises Images