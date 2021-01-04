The relief bill Congress passed is a big step forward, but way short of what’s needed. And there’s a gaping hole in it: the rest of the world.
The deal included a historic $4 billion investment in access to vaccines globally, which is hugely important. But outside of this, so far Congress has done virtually nothing to respond to the pandemic outside this country.
The World Food Program projects that global hunger will double. UNICEF estimates 80 million children are at risk of preventable diseases like measles and polio. AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria deaths are projected to rise to levels we haven’t seen in years.
I’m calling on our senators and representative to get right back to work, passing an emergency COVID-19 package that includes at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition in lower-income countries.
Raoul Villa
Harker Heights