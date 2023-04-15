I swear that when state and federal lawmakers aren’t doing anything but arguing and calling each other bad names (which is most of the time), they’re doing “stupid.” Case in point, the Texas House of Representatives voting 136-5 to end the irritating switches from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time and back again each year, with Daylight Saving as the permanent time of choice.
Have these people no knowledge of history? In the mid-1970s, Congress messed with our clocks and added Daylight Saving to the winter months as a response to the Arab oil embargo and the resulting gasoline shortage.
I had returned to Texas and to college, living three blocks away from the campus. I can tell you that walking to classes in the dark at 8 a.m. was a miserable and dangerous situation because drivers couldn’t see any better than I, despite streetlights and headlights.
What had been a popular idea with the public when proposed as an experiment (79 percent in favor, according to a Smithsonian Magazine article) quickly became unpopular (only 42 percent support) in a matter of a couple of months of experiencing wintertime Daylight Saving Time.
Maybe it’s the water they drink in Austin and Washington that brings on lapses of common sense. The bill of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to make Daylight Saving permanent nationwide is another sign of being out of touch with history and the science that says the time changes are detrimental to the general health and well-being of people.
Bob Cockrum
Temple