America … where are you?
The Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reads: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
Prior to World War II, the Gestapo used brutal methods to investigate and suppress political opposition and resistance to current rule including search and seizure. Freedom of speech and freedom of the press were controlled through decrees and laws. German democracy was destroyed.
In 1933: Nazis supported the dictatorship and belief in political ideas through propaganda, censorship of newspapers and media. In 1934: Criticism of the Nazi Party became illegal. 1939: Nazi forces invaded Poland. 1940: France falls to Nazi Germany. All rights removed from society; illegal search/seizure, enslavement and death occur.
2020: IRS purchases $700,000 of ammunition. 103 executive agencies purchase $2.7 billion in guns/ammo/equipment.
2021: Jan 6 riot: Political opposition jailed; due process lacking for some.
2022: FBI violates ex-president’s home; personal items taken. Media information controlled.
Aug. 8 2022: On Biden’s desk is a bill authorizing 80,000 new IRS auditors who will investigate your finances and banking.
Wake up America! Research, listen, question and don’t let America fail. It’s your country, not the politically advantaged.
David F. Barrows
Temple