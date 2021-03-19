It caused a boy to make a bad decision and show his stupidity and ignorance.
I guess he blamed me for an incident that happened about five miles north of Rogers. I was the one that got run off the road.
A white Jeep ran around my car from the red light in Rogers, stomped on his brakes two or three times trying to stop me or run into the back of his Jeep. What happened out on the highway was a potential accident. What you pulled in town was not.
You need help. You had better get some and live longer.
If you have a problem with me, call the “law.” If you take it into your own hands, one of us will go to the hospital, the other one in jail. If you hurt my wife, I will whip you bad, you will never shake your finger at or talk trash to anyone else.
From one bad boy to another bad boy.
Last, but not least, I will file charges on you for attempted assault with a deadly weapon.
Carroll Ray Ellison
Cameron