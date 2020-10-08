I’d like to thank the Telegram for printing the delicious recipes put out by Dinner Tonight through Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
I see them on the back page of the paper every Wednesday. Last weekend I made the Braised Mediterranean Chicken, and it was wonderful! I look forward to making the Banana Apple Muffins as soon as my bananas are ripe. I’ve recently begun eating healthier and exercising, and these recipes are a perfect addition to my new lifestyle. I’d also like to thank Jackie McLaughlin for her efforts in providing these healthy recipes and promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple