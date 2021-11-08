An October 2021 Swedish study shows COVID-19 vaccine protection drops quickly. See https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sweden-study-vaccine-wanes-quickly/
Pfizer’s protection from infection goes below 50% 4 months after vaccination. No protection remains after 7 months. AstraZeneca’s protection drops faster to below zero. That means it increases the likelihood of infection. After 6 months, protection against severe outcome for new cases is down to 42%.
Four weeks after ending all COVID restrictions, Sweden has less new cases per capita than any other European country. This explains why the majority of new cases in America are vaccinated people, not unvaccinated folk as the lying Democrats insist.
Here’s an important issue: In light of this study, what is the purpose of reprehensible vaccine passports in places like New York. Since I’m immuno-compromised from cancer treatments and unvaccinated, and since masks don’t slow COVID spread, it worries me to be around vaccinated people.
Peter Jessup
Belton