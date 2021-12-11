Thank you once again for running the Spirit Edition. I wrote last year saying that you should list all the directors and sponsors involved with these groups because they spend many hours outside of the school day making everything great on Friday night. I could not find one name.
On the sports edition I saw the name of each head coach — and should have — but you could also list assistants. They really work long hours and deserve the recognition.
I know the Lake Belton clarinet player appreciated being pictured twice — once for Belton H.S. and once for Lake Belton. What gave it away was the fact that they were wearing Lake Belton shirts.
Thanks again for recognizing the students! Until next year.
David Pennington
Temple