This letter dated 5/4/23 from Ms. Pfiester was a little disturbing to say the least. I wish people offered their opinions based on facts, not emotions. She rails against the NRA when these gun incidents that are frequently happening in our communities would NOT be prevented by banning any kind of weapon. If a person wanted to buy a gun there is no law that would prevent that … it would just create another black market. We did this once with liquor. History shows this didn’t work out too well for us. Consider this: violent crime, gun crime is higher, per capita, in states with the strictest gun laws than those without.
Additionally, when will the Pro-Choice activists quit calling abortion reproductive healthcare. There is nothing about killing another human being healthcare. When a drunk driver gets in a car and kills a pregnant woman how my counts is he charged with…at least two. So why isn’t abortion also called murder? The liberals among us complain about their reproductive health care right. Abortion is not heath care, anyway shape or form. Pregnancy is not a disease, cold or sickness. It is a blessing from which a soul emerges…from concepcion! How do we know this? Because God knew Jeremiah before he was even conceived. Jer. 1:5. Pregnancy of unwed couples is nothing short of promiscuity. The child inside the womb does not deserve to die as a result. If the Supreme Court would stop legislating from the bench, this wouldn’t even be an issue. Legislating from the bench has never been a hallmark of our co-equal but never subordinate Judicial Branch.
Leonard Halleen
Temple