Everyone who watched the trial of the state of Texas vs. Amber Guyger on Court TV, you saw the most beautiful example of Christian love. Guyger was convicted of taking the life of Botham Jean. Jean’s younger brother gave Guyger a hug and told her that he forgave her.
Judge Tammy Kemp dismissed the court and stepped down to give Guyger a hug and present one of her personal Bibles to Guyger in an effort to help her redirect her life.
Botham Jean was a Christian having been baptized in the Church of Christ in Jamaica. He had devoted his life to service for the Lord in the church. It was easy to see the love for Christ in his family’s lives. The Botham Jean Foundation was established by his family to continue his work for the Lord.
This is not about politics or racism. It is about Christianity and Christian love for one another.
Haroldine Early
Troy