In late August, the CDC published a new guidance document for states on handling Wuhan virus going forward. They included a statement that no evidence exists that wearing masks has any effect on the spread of the disease. Why are masks still mandated?
At the same time, polls show 81 percent of U.S. teachers support the violent, self-proclaimed Marxist-communist organization, Black Lives Matter. If you think Marxism isn’t being brainwashed in your children’s classrooms at all grade levels, you’re wrong.
Everything the commie Democrats are accusing Trump of concerning the alleged destruction of the post office began early in the Obama administration.
A violent communist revolution is progressing unopposed in our Democrat-run city’s streets.
More than 50 well-conducted clinical studies now show the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine against the Wuhan virus. The few studies that don’t show efficacy have all been shown to be faulty or outright lies. Half the dead from Wuhan virus did not have to die. Tens of thousands of Americans died to give the Democrats a weapon to use against President Trump.
Communist regimes always murder millions of their own people. The commie Democrats are following the same path.
God help us.
Peter Jessup
Belton