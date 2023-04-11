I am 14 years old and in Boy Scouts, so we frequently go out to pick up trash. What I have noticed is there is a lot of trash specifically in creeks and streams.
After it rains, all the trash washes up on shore, and endangers wildlife that could accidentally eat plastic and die. I believe that we need to hold more public service projects to fix this problem, because I feel like not enough is being done to truly solve the issue.
If we worked together to solve this issue, we could make our community and town a better and cleaner place to live in overall. Thank you for your time.
Charles Wagner
Belton