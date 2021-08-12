Current events suggest looking seriously at the Declaration of Independence. The authors of the Declaration and Constitution firmly believed in the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God! The law of gravity is the same no matter which planet it is on and that all men are created equal. All are creations of God!
Many of the acts of the Biden administration and the federal bureaucracy are similar to the complaints against the king of England.
We all still believe that all men and women are created equal but we are confronted with the promotion of the racist idea that one race is acting in a supreme manner to other races.
Equality always intended that everyone can be all they can be. That everyone should have the same level of opportunity to progress to the best of their ability. To be successful or to fail without having the government telling them what they can or cannot do if it is moral, honest and in the best interest of their neighbor!
Now the emphasis seems to be on equity which has been corrupted to mean that everyone should have the same outcome.
LeBron James will be paid $82 million this season and the average bus driver will get $40,000. So does this mean they should both get $82 million or should LeBron get $40,000?
The Founders also believed that equity, promoted to its fullest extent, would be the end of democracy.
Clark Magerkurth
Temple