State Sen. Dawn Buckingham filed a bill (SB 1340) concerning voter fraud in the regular session of the Legislature. She said, “As a conservative, I am dedicated to ensuring every legal vote, and only legal votes are counted in our elections.”
Was she referencing the indictments of Medina County Republican Justice of the Peace Tomas Ramirez, Eva Ann Martinez, Leonor Rivas Garza, and Mary Balderrama? The indictments (totaling 150 charges) include organized election fraud, fraudulent use of an absentee ballot by mail, illegal voting, unlawful possession of a ballot or ballot envelope, and tampering with government records.
Perhaps Sen. Buckingham was referencing Killeen resident — Republican Klaus Adam — who was indicted for illegal voting in District 3 and 4 where he did not live and then also cast a vote in his home District 2.
It is good to see that Buckingham is watching out for all this Republican voter fraud. Republicans seem to be the ones accused of committing the fraud. They need to clean up their own act, not make the rest of us pay in further voter suppression under the guise of creating “voter fraud” legislation. The fact that this fraud was identified and the perpetrators were indicted, proves the system works! We don’t need more legislation. We need Republicans to police their own and stop pointing the finger at the rest of us.
Randy Broussard
Belton