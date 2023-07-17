The editorial of June 30, “Barr notes Trump issues” deserves comment.
Barr is a DC insider and the victim of the polluted Potomac River bordering our nation’s capital.
He is a twice-confirmed attorney general, Bush and Trump, and a GOP establishment RINO. The Bush cabal is overtly anti-Trump.
Poor Jeb. Trump should not have listened to the GOP establishment in nominating Barr. But, he did.
Alan Dershowitz, the well-known civil libertarian, lifelong Democrat, supporter of both Obama and Hillary and counsel to Trump during the Pelosi-orchestrated impeachment debacle of Trump, views the matter of the Mar a Lago raid and the use of the Espionage Act in pursuing even more charges against Trump differently. Read Alan’s books.
On this matter, Barr’s bluster is deeply inferior to Dershowitz’s master of the Constitution and the law.
And remember, Trump has the video of the FBI raid. Cannot wait to see the tape!
Gene Deutscher
Temple