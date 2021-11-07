Mortgagers should send $10,000, $100,000 or otherwise to the Mexican people for what a housebuilder pocketed what should have been paid to undocumented laborers. Many owners of restaurants, roofing, landscaping and other businesses pocket should pay. Consumers pay lower prices. All these benefit from the exploitation of the demonized undocumented.
Churches have noted the abuse, to no avail. Many Bible thumpers are not Christian, not doing for the poor as Christ commanded. Christ railed against the rich and the money changers.
Moreover, most of the border undocumented are not from that country, but Other Than Mexicans, designated by the Border Patrol as OTMs. Couple that with the overstays (about 40% of the undocumented in the U.S), who are foreign students and others staying here after their visas expire, and the great majority of the undocumented hail from many other countries.
There is a fine of thousands of dollars against employers for hiring each undocumented; imprisonment; and/or a fine for accepting invalid Social Security cards. Virtually no employers are punished or even checked.
Furthermore the U.S. has invaded Latin American some 30 times, while NAFTA has recently exploited workers from Mexico. Unsurprisingly, economic miseries lead to survival strategies.
Citizens here will not take the abuse and danger that the undocumented face. Said citizens now realize as well that some other jobs are not worth it when employers pocket inordinate profits. Employers need the employees more than the other way around, hence staff shortages, empty shelves, etc.
Jose Martinez
Temple